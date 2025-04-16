Country Music Star Previews Pair Of Awesome Unreleased Songs, Sound Like Big Hits: WATCH

Country music star Luke Combs has a pair of new songs on the way, and both sound awesome.

Combs is one of the most recognizable talents in the country music world. He's been an A-list star for a long time and shows no signs of slowing down.

He has some awesome tracks. "Where the Wild Things Are" is one of the best country songs that's been released over the past several years.

It's one hell of an emotional roller-coaster.

Luke Combs previews new music.

Combs hit up his Nashville bar, Category 10, Tuesday night, and previewed a pair of unreleased songs for people in attendance, according to Whiskey Riff.

It appears the talented country singer might have two more hits on his hands. You can listen to both below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Combs is already working on a new album, and recently revealed that he has dozens of songs already lined up for it.

That's good news for fans of his music. The man has the ability to take people on journeys in a way most music acts can't even come close to touching.

Judging from the two unreleased tracks above, whatever he's dropping next is going to be outstanding.

Luke Combs previewed two unreleased songs during a Tuesday appearance at his bar in Nashville. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It's always a good day whenever we get some new country music. That's a win for the common man. Let me know what you think of Combs' two unreleased songs at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.