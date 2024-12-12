Luigi Mangione McDonald's Tipster Might Not Get Paid

The McDonald's employee who identified and contacted police about murder-suspect Luigi Mangione being in the fast food restaurant may not get the reward money after all.

It turns out that law enforcement's $60,000 reward comes with a few checkmarks to it as well as certain guidelines. The reward money apparently is for not only locating the individual, but also for their conviction - something that could take at the very least many months. In addition to that, an individual himself cannot self-nominate for the reward. in order to get the pay out however, the person must be nominated via one of the U.S. investigation agencies (FBI, DOD).

The process doesn't end there, however. After a careful investigation, the tip-giver must be passed onto the Secretary of State and, in some instances, the Attorney General.

$60,000 REWARD MAY NEVER COME

Who would have thought doing the right thing would lead to such a headache or the feeling that they were used? No wonder nothing ever gets done in Washington DC - it's a bureaucratic, redtaped mess!

On December 4, UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson made national headlines after he was shot and killed leaving his New York City hotel. A full-fledged manhunt soon went underway with law enforcement asking for the public's help in identifying a man with a face mask and bush eyebrows that they were abl to recover and release from surveillance footage.

After nearly a week of being on the run, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione was spotted at an Altoona, Pennsylvania McDonald's where he was eventually arrested.

SHOW HIM THE MONEY

A little advice to law enforcement out there - PAY THIS MAN IMMEDIATELY!

This case is already too high-profile and bringing out some legitimately insane takes from the likes of Taylor Lorenz and others. If more people find out that this person - who did the right thing and fortunately didn't get hurt doing so by a potential murderer, he deserves every single penny sooner than later. God knows there's enough money being thrown away and wasted in the Department of Defense that it can afford $60,000.

Pay the man because if you don't, next time when a citizen can help out - he or she may look the other way.