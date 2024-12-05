Taylor Lorenz And Other Left-Wing Nuts Celebrate Murder of Health Insurance CEO | Bobby Burack

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed on Wednesday in what police described as a "brazen, targeted attack." Thompson, 50, leaves behind a wife and two sons.

And yet, former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz appears to believe his murder is a cause for celebration.

Now an active member of Bluseky – of course, she is – Lorenz first provided a post about Blue Cross Blue Shield no longer covering anesthesia as proof of why she wants Thompson and other insurance executives to die.

Lorenz then posted a photo of Blue Cross Blue Shield CEO Kim Keck. What she was inferring by doing that after the murder of Thompson, only Lorenz can explain.

She wasn't done.

Next, Lorenz shared a post from a user seemingly encouraging people to call and threaten other executives with death.

"[H}ypothetically, would it be considered an actionable threat to start emailing other insurance CEOs a simple ‘you're next’? Completely unrelated to current events btw," read the post that Lorenz promoted.

Last week, Taylor Lorenz chided Americans who don't wear masks in 2024 for committing a grave transgression and "raw-dogging the air." This week, she literally is posting "we want these executives dead."

As have other far-left nuts, like Columbia professor Anthony Zenkus. He also told his followers that he would not mourn the murder of Brian Thompson.

"Today, we mourn the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, gunned down.... wait, I'm sorry - today we mourn the deaths of the 68,000 Americans who needlessly die each year so that insurance company execs like Brian Thompson can become multimillionaires," Zenkus posted on X.

Consider that we are still led to believe that Columbia is arguably the most elite university in the nation.

A University of Virginia historian named David Austin Walsh echoed a similar tone, saying "It’s actually kind of touching that the one thing that can bring together our fractious and disunited country is celebrating the assassination of a health insurance CEO."

"Anyway try to live your life in such a way that if you’re murdered the entire Internet doesn’t think that you had it coming," added Austin Walsh.

Instead of condemning those celebrating someone's murder in cold blood, Rolling Stone Magazine seemed to justify the response by declaring that "Americans Have Little Sympathy for Murdered Health Insurance Exec."

Mike Figueredo, the co-host of the "Leftist Mafia" podcast, is one of them. He is also an abhorrent man, who mocked Thompson's sons on the day their father was killed.

And these are the same people who incessantly feign that conservatives are hateful Nazis who advocate violence. Find us any right-wing journalist as nasty, mentally ill, and off their rocker as Taylor Lorenz.

The health insurance industry is shameful. We agree. But Brian Thompson did not deserve to be murdered. His sons do not deserve to be without their father. Taylor Lorenz is sick. She needs help. She has needed help for a while.