McDonald's Where UnitedHealth CEO Shooting Suspect Caught Receiving Dozens Of One-Star Google & Yelp Reviews

The hunt for the suspect in the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson started outside a Hilton hotel in New York City last week. The 50-year-old executive had been shot to death on a sidewalk shortly before 7 am on Wednesday morning.

That hunt would eventually lead to Monday's arrest of Luigi Mangione at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the 26-year-old from Maryland had a "ghost gun," a suppressor, and a fake ID in his possession when he was taken into custody.

An employee of the McDonald's location had reportedly recognized the suspect from a wanted poster and contacted authorities. That location and others in Altoona were then "review bombed."

If you thought that the reviewers were flooding in to recommend the fast food restaurant for helping to identify a suspected murderer, you're sadly mistaken. Quite the opposite took place.

Shortly after it was revealed that a McDonald's employee had tipped off police, the Altoona McDonald's locations were being hit with dozens and dozens of one-star reviews on Google and Yelp.

McDonald's locations in Altoona, Pennsylvania are being hit with dozens of one-star Google and Yelp reviews

Would you expect anything else in 2024? People who cry about the wrong pronouns being used are openly cheering the murder of someone.

You can have issues with the healthcare system and still be anti-murder.

These "reviewers" aren't happy with the suspect being turned in and are leaving reviews labeling him a hero. One of the many one-star reviews left reads, "Do not stop here if you are an American hero. They will sell you out."

Several others make references to a "rat infestation," because they're cleverly referencing the fact that Mangione was "ratted out."

Again, you don't have to be crazy about the healthcare system in order to believe that murdering someone is wrong. Here are some screenshots from the lunatics who left the one-star reviews.