Loving Girlfriend Gives Her Best Friend & Boyfriend Green Light To Sleep With Each Other As Relationship Test

Trust and honesty lead one couple to take an unconventional step in their open relationship.

Every relationship has its ups and downs. There are tests it must overcome along the way. It's simply a part of life. One loving and optimistic girlfriend isn’t afraid of any challenges coming her and her boyfriend's way.

Meg and her boyfriend, Owain, met on an adult content video shoot and the couple say that they "clicked right away." The two have now been together for a year and, because of their careers in the adult industry, have an open relationship.

While an open relationship is a necessity for making a living for the two, they feel as if it can work in their home life as well. Meg decided to prove that by giving Owain the green light to sleep with her best friend Bonnie.

"When Owen told me that he wanted to sleep with Bonnie, I wasn't really shocked to be honest. It didn't feel weird like, oh, he wants to sleep with my friend because she's, you know, friends with the two of us and we're always cuddling," reports The Mirror.

"We're all just so close. It just felt normal."

Why wouldn’t it feel normal? Boyfriends approach their girlfriends all the time, asking to sleep with their best friends. Is there a chance it backfires? Absolutely.

Why Communication Is the Couple’s Secret Weapon and An Open Relationship Works For Them

These two aren’t worried about that. Okay, Owain isn't concerned at all about that and Meg is slightly nervous that Bonnie could be better than her in bed. But there won't be any jealousy. Meg and Owain snuffed that out early on in their relationship.

Bonnie was up for playing a role in their relationship test. She said of the opportunity, "I have never slept with Owain before. I thought about it."

The key to making it all work according to the two of them is communication. Meg thinks it will make their relationship stronger.

"I don't think it will affect mine and Owen's relationship. If anything, it'll bring us closer," Meg said.

"I'm definitely going to be asking him quite a few questions. I think all night he's going to be bombarded with questions to be honest of how it was and how it was different from in the bedroom with me or if it's very different the comparison."

She continued, "I'm quite anxious actually to hear how good she is. I think if everyone was to tell me that he had a better time, you know, with my best friend, that would absolutely probably kill me inside."

What could go wrong? These two are going to be just fine. They're going to be traveling, enjoying their open relationship, and who knows, maybe there will be some wedding bells in their future.