For The Love Of Everything Decent, Put Some Clothes On If You're Going To Steal A Patrol Vehicle

Police arrested a nude suspect after he crawled into their lot and took a cruiser for a joyride.

The disrespect shown towards law enforcement is out of hand. It's understandable if you have an unexpected run-in with the law and, for whatever reason, you're not wearing any clothes. Life gets away from you sometimes.

Most people can sympathize with that. It's not like you woke up that day looking for trouble. A couple of breaks your way throughout the day, and you don't end up at the wrong nude beach getting arrested.

There was no blueprint that laid out plans for a naked arrest. It just happened. But to have a man allegedly crawl under a gate to a police department's secured parking lot and steal a patrol vehicle, that's going out of your way to find trouble.

That went down during another busy weekend for the Commerce City Police Department, who mentioned it on social media among other "lowlights" from the weekend.

The CCPD wrote on Facebook, "We arrested: a naked guy who broke into our secure lot and stole one of our patrol vehicles for the briefest (and we DO mean BRIEF) of joy rides and a six-time convicted DUI driver who was so drunk he urinated himself (fortunately his pants were the only casualty-- it could have been another driver had our vigilant officer not stopped him when he did)."

Charges Stack Up After the Clothesless Joyride Comes to an End

The alleged thief didn’t have the decency to put on any clothes before stealing the patrol vehicle. The bodycam footage shows a sad attempt to cover up with what looks like a flag of some kind.

That's a level of disrespect that feels intentional. It's bad enough to steal a vehicle right from under the nose of a police department for a joyride, but to do it without any clothes on leaves one shaking their head.

How could he? Officers don’t want to have to wrestle around with a naked suspect. Nor do they want to have to give the patrol vehicle the type of cleaning that's required after a guy took it for a ride with bare cheeks on the seat.

FOX 31 reports that the man was arrested and taken to the Adams County Jail. For his troubles, he's now facing charges of third-degree motor vehicle theft, second-degree criminal trespass and driving without a license.