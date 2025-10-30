Nudists Keep Getting Arrested For Stripping Down At The Wrong Florida Beach

Florida’s nude beach is closed, but that didn’t stop locals from letting it all hang out.

The number of arrests over the last several days for indecent exposure at the beach in St. Lucie County, Florida is up to eight. Ongoing renovations have evidently shutdown the designated nude-optional beach area.

Instead of keeping their clothes on, nudists are still stripping down and wandering around in the buff more than a mile away from the designated area. Six people were arrested on Saturday at the Little Mud Boat Ramp, reports WPTV.

As you may have suspected, those arrested for indecent exposure could match the description of folks you wouldn’t necessarily want to see without clothes in the first place. Which does raise a couple of interesting questions.

Are those who insist on taking their clothes off, more times than not, people you don’t want to run into naked? Or are they just the ones who have the police called on them?

In this case, the two separate incidents and eight total arrests would suggest that you don’t want to see any of them working on their tans with their junk out. Is that why the police were there? That question may never honestly be answered.

Police Say "Cover Up," Nudists Say, "But My Tan Lines!"

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Bureau said they have received several complaints about nudity outside the designated nude-optional areas at the Little Mud Boat Ramp and the surrounding Blind Creek Beach area.

Those complaints led to two more arrests this week of individuals who a select few want to see without their clothes on. They, too, now face charges of indecent exposure.

Deputies have vowed to keep up the increased patrolling of the area so that the public doesn’t have to be subjected to the naked bodies of those who aren’t going to be mistaken for models.

"Visitors are reminded to stay within the clearly posted nude-optional boundaries and to cover up before leaving those areas or entering parking lots and public spaces," the sheriff's office wrote as a reminder to the noncompliant nudists.

Let's get these folks their designated area opened back up. They're not trying to bother anyone. As one nudist put it, "I just like a tan with no tan line." Is having an area to do that too much to ask?