Los Angeles Woman Pulls Out Her Machete In Two Separate Road Rage Incidents

A road rage incident in Los Angeles over the weekend took a turn when a woman pulled out her machete. The heated exchange was caught on camera and seemed like your typical back and forth between a couple of drivers with beef.

You know, minus the machete hanging out the window and threats being tossed around during the confrontation. Both the woman with the machete and the man on the receiving end of the threats place the blame for the incident on one another, according to ABC7.

The "he said she said" about what took place played out in interviews with Eyewitness News. The fun and games stopped for the man when the threats were made.

"For her saying that she'll skin me? That's when it turned into something where, this needs to be, this isn't just road rage at this point, this is a direct threat," he said.

Certainly it wasn’t the woman's best moment, but it's not like she's driving around looking to pull her machete out. There is that one other time she did feel the need to, in a very similar manner, pull it out during an argument with another driver.

Let's see what she has to say about the peculiar road rage incidents she's found herself in on at least two separate occasions. I'm sure this isn’t a common occurrence for her.

"Let me set the record straight, there is no good from my actions. I take accountability for the fact that I let emotions get the better of me in both incidents...," she told Eyewitness News.

That's a good start. From the looks of it, she has quite possibly learned something from these unfortunate circumstances. How will she bring it home? Let's take a look.

"All I ask is that people refrain from making quick judgments based on a few seconds of video that don't reflect the full context of what actually happened," she continued.

"It's also frustrating that so much focus has been placed on the fact that I had a weapon with me. Yes, I did--and yes, I showed it--but only because I felt genuinely threatened."

So close. I think we lost her there at the end. She took accountability for letting her emotions get the best of her, then veered right back into justifying pulling out a machete as a valid response to an argument with another driver.

Hopefully, she will stop pulling it out and, more importantly, stops getting into road rage incidents. So far, the other drivers have pulled out cameras, but they could be packing their own weapons the next time.