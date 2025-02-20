Looney-Tunes Gayle King Tried To Bait Delta's CEO Into Blaming Trump For Recent Crashes, And It Went Poorly

CBS' Gayle King, who once said ‘wokeism is truthism,’ – seriously – did NOT enjoy being told the truth on her insufferable show Wednesday afternoon.

Sad. You hate to see these people dealt a reality check on live TV. You hate to see them look foolish and stupid and confused. It's tough to watch. Tough to process. Tough to sit through.

Just kidding! It's the BEST. Nothing fires me up more than a lefty getting stuffed in a locker on live TV. Nothing. Especially when it has to do with Donald Trump. It's a tradition unlike any other. I need it. I crave it.

So when Delta's CEO hopped on Gayle's dumb show yesterday, and she tried to bait him into blaming Trump for all the recent plane crashes, I figured we would be in for a good one. And Ed Bastian delivered, telling Gayle to piss off and sit this one out.

That's not an exact quote, by the way. But I think it sums it up pretty well!

Take a look … and make sure you're locked in on Gayle's face at the beginning:

Tough pill to swallow here for Gayle and the Libs

Hilarious. She's so sad. And so disappointed. And so confused. Poor Gayle.

"Is Donald Trump responsible for all these planes falling out of the sky because he's a big, bad, mean, Big R Republican?"

"The cuts do not affect us, Gayle."

Tough one for CBS. You know they were just expecting a doozy of a quote here from Delta Ed, and Gayle teed it up perfectly for him.

This would be their big moment. Their time to shine. This is how they would recover from editing the shit out of Kamala Harris' awful 60 Minutes interview last year and get some credibility back.

And instead, Gayle King had to sit there and listen to Ed tell her that Trump fired 300 of 50,000-plus people, and of those people, exactly zero of them mattered.

Credit to Ed for not taking the bait here. Would've been real easy. But he grew a pair, looked Gayle in the face, and told her the truth. Now, will she accept it? Of course not. None of the insufferable lefties will.

But at least we tried. At least Ed tried.

PS: remember that one time GAYLE KING was on the cover of SI Swimsuit? My God: