Brutally Sad Country Song About A Dad Dying Is A Punch To The Emotions: LISTEN

The Logan Ryan Band is an emerging country music group, and their latest song will pull at your emotions.

The Logan Ryan Band might have a massive hit on its hands, and it's also guaranteed to take people on an emotional roller coaster.

The emerging country music group got its start several years ago, but has recently started gaining serious traction.

A big boost was the release of the new album "Kamikaze." The album felt like a bit of a "we're here to stay" moment for the group led by Logan Ryan Skloss.

New song from the Logan Ryan Band is brutally sad.

I was cruising through my Release Radar on Spotify over the weekend when a song popped up that immediately caught my attention:

"Dad's Song."

The song by the Logan Ryan Band tells the story of an adult man whose father lost a fight to cancer, and even though time has passed, he struggles mightily with grief and pain.

Get ready to hear some brutally sad lyrics when you smash the play button below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"There's no one to call no more, and there's nowhere to run. Porch lights still on, though you ain't comin' back."

Damn, that one line hits hard, and I say that as someone whose dad is still very much alive. Death is hard. It's just the reality of the beast, and losing a parent is right up there at the top of the list of the toughest moments people will experience in life.

As for sad country songs, we all know it's a major part of the genre. There are many great songs to choose from, but there's one that always stands out as the saddest to me.

Cody Jinks' "David."

In case your day hasn't already been ruined and you really want to take it to the next level, then hit play on the video below.

Alright, is everyone sad enough to get the week started? You're welcome! Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.