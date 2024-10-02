Logan Paul Ripped For Sending Cases of Prime to Hurricane Damaged Towns

Maybe Logan Paul should just have sent water.

That's what some are saying after the YouTube influencer sent a truckload of his PRIME drinks to areas affected by Hurricane Helene. Some view it as a selfish, self-promoting move.

SELFISH OR JUST TRYING TO HELP?

You'd think that Paul would be praise for actually doing something to help those struggling to survive, unlike the U.S. government, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are being criticized for their delayed actions during these dire times.

But this is 2024 and this is why we can't have nice things - because of social media comments like this:

Over 160 people have been confirmed dead with hundreds missing after Hurricane Helene ravished Florida, Georgia, Eastern Tennessee and most notably inland North Carolina, which has seen the worst of it. Not only were houses destroyed, but many of the roads and highways leading into certain towns were washed away or are blocked, making it harder for rescue efforts to occur.

Yet, somehow Logan Paul was able to get truckloads of his PRIME drink to those in need in North Carolina while thousands of residents were begging, pleading, and even going on social media to tweet out their desperate cries for help from governmental authorities and FEMA.

PRIME OR NOTHING?

However, some critics are ripping Logan for sending his PRIME drink, claiming that the self-righteous move is in poor taste, while others have brought up recent lawsuits around the drink that claim that it's not as healthy as the company claims.

Clearly, these people have never been in a situation where they have gone without barely anything to drink because something tells me they would GLADLY welcome whatever was delivered - be it water, PRIME drink, Sunny Delight, hell - even V8 juice for that matter.

And if not, well, more for everyone else!