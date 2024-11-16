Logan Paul Disrespects Mike Tyson To His Face With Disgusting Post-Fight Remark

There was a big fight last night, didn't you hear? You may not have seen, because Netflix crumbled like a cheap tent under the bright lights, but you surely heard about it, right?

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson! Something for the Gen-Zers AND for … everyone else. Feel like Tyson spanned a couple generations, right? Gen-X, Millennial … maybe Baby Boomers, too?

Regardless, it was a big deal to see Mike back in the ring, and everyone wanted him to win A) because he's Mike Tyson, and B) because the Paul family is so unlikeable.

It was Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson AND the world last night, and … Jake won by unanimous decision. Sad.

Full transparency, I didn't watch a single second. Not my thing. Not my scene. I also have two kids and was in bed before 11 like a grown ass adult.

That being said, I did catch this little clip of Jake's brother, Logan, firing up the internet after Jake defeated Iron Mike … and pretty much everyone is furious about it:

Logan Paul got what he wanted

Yikes. It's not even so much telling Mike Tyson he'll kill him, which isn't true, but it's just the blatant call for attention that's annoying to me.

Like, dude, we gotcha. We know. You're Logan Paul. You have some weird energy drink. You're a kazillionaire. We got it. No need to insert yourself into the group project at the last minute and take credit for the A. Just not necessary.

And look, I get it … boxing is a spectacle, and it's entertainment and, frankly, probably all staged. Again, it's not my thing, so maybe this is just normal? But, it's Mike Tyson, the fight is over, and none of it is about you.

Yet, Logan Paul put on a tough guy accent and stared into Iron Mike's face and told him he was going to kill him just for the attention.

And buddy … he GOT it, because the internet was SEETHING this morning: