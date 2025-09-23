New Super Weapon Unveiled That Will Terrify America's Enemies, Change War In A Big Way: WATCH

The United States' arsenal of advanced weapons is growing.

The United States and our military have the most advanced weapons in the history of the world. It's one of the reasons why our military edge remains massive.

Whether it's nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers or stealth fighters, from a technology perspective, there is no close second.

That gap might now be growing.

Lockheed Martin unveils new super weapon.

Lockheed Martin announced Sunday the unveiling of a highly-advanced drone system known as Vectis secretly developed by its Skunk Works program. The company made it clear in a release that the development of the system is officially "underway."

You can see a short promo video released by the company below. It's insanely cool for military nerds like myself.

Lockheed Martin released the following details about Vectis' capabilities:

Capable of executing precision strike, ISR targeting, electronic warfare and offensive and defensive counter air missions.

Provides multi-domain connectivity, whether standalone or as part of integrated teaming missions with crewed aircraft like the F-35.

Extended Range: Endurance ranges compatible with Indo-Pacific, European and Central Command theaters

Stealth: Leverages decades of experience in stealth advancement to deliver best in CCA class survivability.

To put it as simply as possible, this platform will be a game-changer if it does what it's advertised to do. It will allow stealth fighters to penetrate contested airspace and light up targets in unprecedented fashion.

That keeps the pilots safe and gives America a huge advantage. There have long been whispers of an secretive RQ-180 drone that has never been confirmed to exist. However, plenty of signs point to it being real.

Vectis is now publicly acknowledged and that's a huge win for the good guys. The more advanced drones we can get in the sky, especially with stealth capability, the bigger of an advantage America will have if we get into a hot conflict with China.

Technology like this is what can set the conditions for victory before a single shot is even fired.

What do you think of the development of Vectis? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.