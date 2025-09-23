Secret Military Unit Caught On Camera, Features Unexpected Creature: PHOTO

An especially awesome photo of a military operator is going viral online.

The United States has a lot of elite military units, which shouldn't come as a surprise. Our military is the best on the planet, and there's no close second. Our military is capable of doing things other countries couldn't dream of accomplishing.

The tip of the spear is America's five Tier One units, and the Air Force's contribution is the 24th STS.

Awesome photo 24th STS operator goes viral.

While the 24th STS doesn't get the same attention as Delta Force or SEAL Team 6, it's absolutely loaded with capable operators. One of its primary roles is to attach combat controllers to assault teams in order to call in air power.

It's the definition of a badass job, and now people have a photo of a member with a very unexpected sidekick.

The popular military Instagram page @jsoc_archive shared a photo of a 24th STS member fully kitted up with a rifle……standing next to a massive camel. It's definitely one of the coolest photos you'll see all week.

Judging from the fact there's a camel in this photo and the camo pattern on the clothes and weapon, I'm going to take an educated guess this is likely somewhere in Africa.

JSOC has been kicking but in Africa going all the way back to the GWOT days. That hasn't stopped. There's now plenty of ISIS and other terror targets in the region, most notably in Somalia.

Wherever the bad guys are, you can count on JSOC assaulters and 24th STS members be there hunting them. It's what they do better than anyone else on the planet.

