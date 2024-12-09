Brutally Violent TV Episode Leaves Viewers Stunned: REACTIONS

"Lioness" fans loved the season two finale.

The eighth and final episode of season two of the epic spy/military show from Taylor Sheridan aired this past Sunday, and it was absolutely awesome.

Without spoiling anything (you can read my review and recap here), the finale featured an absolutely incredible war scene that was on the same level as any major movie you can think of.

"Lioness" fans react to shocking season finale.

What did "Lioness" fans think of the finale? They loved it. Check out some of the reactions below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

As I wrote Sunday, the finale was absolutely epic, and anyone who says otherwise has absolutely no idea what they're talking about.

It was a masterclass in storytelling by Taylor Sheridan. It had everything you could ever want. Suspense, action, twists and turns and outstanding acting from the entire cast.

I knew as soon as I watched it that there was no doubt it would light the internet on fire. That's exactly what happened.

Now, we wait to see if there will be a third season. Judging from the show's incredible popularity, it's hard to imagine that there won't be more stories about Joe and her team on the way.

Paramount+ has a legit hall of fame show on its hands, and it's absolutely going to be interested in using it to continue to print money.

I'll make sure to update you all when I know if another season is happening or not. Let's certainly keep our hopes high that it does. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.