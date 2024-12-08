Hit TV Show Shocks Viewers With Brutally Violent Season Finale

"Lioness" stunned viewers with an amazing season two finale.

*WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SERIOUS SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

The season two finale was released Sunday on Paramount+, and the eighth and final episode of the latest season of Taylor Sheridan's hit saga was every bit as great as expected.

The epic spy/military series is the best show on TV at the moment. It's a masterclass in action and storytelling.

Fans expected a wild conclusion to the season, and that's exactly what they got with "The Compass Points Home."

"Lioness" ends season two with epic battle scene.

Now, I'm not going to break down the entire finale. I'll leave the storyline about the cartels to you all to watch and enjoy.

What I am going to break down is the absolutely epic mission into Iran to smoke two Chinese nuclear scientists and send the message that America can reach out and touch our bad guys whenever we want, wherever we want.

Remember when I said the season two premiere had the best gunfight scene in the history of TV? Well, it certainly did at the time.

The season two finale now takes that crown. The season two finale featured Cruz and Carrillo rolling into Iran on a chopper with two Delta Force operators acting as recon and snipers.

With Joe and the rest of the team staying back as QRF, it was clear they were going to eventually get called in and that's exactly what happened when the chopper was shot down.

What unfolded over the course of the episode was easily the best action sequence ever aired on TV. Viewers got to watch Iranian fighters get mowed down, a tank destroyed at close range, air strikes and nonstop gunfire in a battle sequence that rivals anything in a major Hollywood movie.

I was clinging to the edge of my seat the entire time. It looked like Joe and her team were going to be overrun and this was the end of the story. She even told Carrillo to save her pistol for them so that they could commit suicide over being captured alive.

Fortunately, air support showed up just in time to unleash some serious hate on the bad guys. Also, shoutout to Taylor Sheridan for creating an awesome spy/military show…..and then making himself a badass Delta Force operator in it. What's the point of being a Hollywood power player if you can't make yourself a Delta Force operator in your own show?

Alpha behavior.

Overall, "Lioness" season two exceeded all expectations, and was even better than season one - which was amazing. Now, we sit and wait for season three. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.