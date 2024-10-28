Hit Military/Spy Series Features Greatest Shootout Scene In TV History

The return of "Lioness" features what might be the greatest shootout scene ever aired on TV.

The hit spy/military series from Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña focuses on women in the world of special operations. The first two episodes of season two dropped early Sunday morning, and they're both outstanding.

Last week, I wrote about my general thoughts about season two after Paramount+ gave me an early look. It's simply awesome. There's no other way to describe it.

It's bigger, bolder, more violent, darker and the subject matter is very timely. The season two premiere also features a shootout scene that will have people talking for a very long time.

"Lioness" season two premiere features insane shootout scene.

Without getting deep into spoilers for anyone who hasn't already watched the first two episodes of season two, the plot revolves around a growing crisis with the cartels.

Specifically, a Congresswoman is kidnapped and taken over the border back into Mexico. Enter Joe (Saldaña) and her black ops team.

She's tasked with going into Mexico on an off-the-books mission to get the Congresswoman back, and it turns into a massive bloodbath.

While I can't show the video here, the action starts around the 22-minute mark of the season one premiere. Joe, a small group of Delta Force commandos (prepare for one hell of a stunning cameo) and Kyle slip into Mexico posing as tourists.

With an eye in the sky tracking the vehicle carrying the Congresswoman, the black ops group performs what's known as a vehicle interdiction.

Translation: They T-bone the vehicle with the Congresswoman and flawlessly pull off quick headshots to put the bad guys down.

You might think it's over now that they have the kidnapped Congresswoman with them. That's where the fun just begins. Mexican military and police respond in force and the small group of American operators are in a race to the border.

That's where the greatest shootout scene ever put on TV unfolds. I can't even begin to imagine how much money was spent filming it. It has the production value of a major war movie. Joe and her team are blowing away vehicles, mowing down the Mexican response forces.

Not only is the shootout scene incredible because of the never-before-scene production value for a TV show, but because it's also very tactically accurate. The position of the American shooters in the vehicle, getting the woman on the ground and turning the tables with vehicle movement is all so accurate that the military tech advisors on "Lioness" deserve a raise. A big one.

It's going to be a ton of fun watching season two play out as Joe and her team go to work against the cartel. Season one was great, and I can already tell season two will be even better. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.