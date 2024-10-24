There's A Great Military/Spy Series Every American Needs To Watch

"Lioness" returns for season two this weekend, and I can guarantee viewers are in for a wild time.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of the series from Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña about women in the world of special operations.

Believe it or not, there are some insanely badass women working in the shadows helping take bad guys off the board. The public doesn't know their names, but they're there getting the job done.

"Lioness" is the best look the public has ever had at these women, and season two returns with a bang.

"Lioness" season two is awesome.

I had the chance to see a significant chunk of season two ahead of its release this Sunday, and when I say viewers have no idea what's coming, just know I'm not overselling it at all.

Without getting into spoilers, season two revolves around issues south of the American/Mexican border. Specifically, cartel actions threatening the safety of Americans.

Sound familiar? It's a very timely plot, and Sheridan and everyone involved executes it to perfection. The season premiere also includes what might be the greatest action sequence in the history of TV.

Again, I can't get into spoilers, but you're going to know it when you see it. It had me wondering what the budget for season two was. It had to be huge, judging from the episodes I got a chance to see. Every episode has the production value of a major movie.

Naturally, there also has to be a new lioness recruited by Joe, but this time, it's a….little closer to the situation on the ground. That's about all I can say without ruining it.

Overall, season two is every bit as good as season one, and might even be better. There's a serious case to be made that "Lioness" is the best show on TV. It's unbelievably dark, gritty, intense and it attacks issues from multiple angles.

Plus, the cast is outrageously stacked. Saldaña is the best part of "Lioness," but Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and the rest of the crew are all great in their own right.

Prepare to see things on TV that you've never seen before, and be prepared for some shocking twists and turns along the way. Season one was epic. Season two takes "Lioness" to a new level, and I loved every second of it. You can catch the season two premiere October 27th on Paramount+, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.