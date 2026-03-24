Taylor Sheridan's Hit CIA Black Ops Show Gets Big Update, Behind The Scenes Photos Go Viral

"Lioness" season three will premiere at some point in 2026. CIA/military show is one of Taylor Sheridan's best works.

"Lioness" fans continue to get more and more information ahead of season three premiering.

The series, created by "Yellowstone" visionary Taylor Sheridan, focuses heavily on the world of black ops.

Specifically, how black ops elements of the CIA and military fuse together to hunt and kill bad guys. It's an awesome show, and one of Sheridan's most impressive accomplishments.

The first two seasons were absolutely electric. Fans are hoping for the same in season three, and that's exactly what it sounds like will happen.

"Lioness" star provides update on season three.

It was revealed earlier in March that there were just a few weeks left of production on season three. It's been known for a while that it will premiere at some point in 2026. The official release date still hasn't been announced.

Jill Wagner, who plays Bobby on the hit series, jumped on Instagram over the weekend to share a bunch of photos from behind the scenes of filming on season three. She also indicated production is now over.

The talented actress wrote the following:

"To try to capture the last 5 months in 20 pics is impossible ….. season 3 was EPIC . Every single moment was golden to me . I am fully aware that I am living in "the sweet spot " and I’m allowing myself to drench myself in it . I love my Lioness cast as crew … I love TS for writing such an amazing show … I love the good people of Texas who treated me and my family with kindness …. I love my friends who cheer me on and who have watched me hustle and understand the highs and lows of this business , I love my family who tag along while I chase dreams ….. I love Jesus Christ who gives me the heart to keep running . There is a reason I do what I do …. I’m finding it day by day."

You can check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

A couple observations to make here. First, if production is over – which certainly seems to be the case – then "Lioness" fans are on track to get new episodes at some point in late summer or in the fall. There's still several months to wait, but it will eventually get here.

Second, I love hearing that season three is going to be "epic." Wouldn't want it any other way. What's really interesting is that Sheridan's enemies have been very timely.

Season two featured the cartels and a mission in Iran. That season aired back in late 2024. Look at where we are in 2026. It's almost like Sheridan has a solid understanding of geopolitics.

There haven't been any plot details released for season three, but maybe Sheridan will correctly predict the next target for the United States military in real life.

You can catch "Lioness" season three at some point this year, and we'll definitely have plenty of coverage here at OutKick. Hit me with your predictions for the new season at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.