Taylor Sheridan's Hit CIA/Black Ops Series Gets Major Update Ahead Of New Season, Fans Will Be Excited

"Lioness" is a hit show on Paramount+ that shines a light on the world of covert operations.

"Lioness" fans might not be waiting too much longer for new episodes.

Taylor Sheridan's epic Paramount+ series about CIA black operations and the military is one of the best shows on TV.

It's the perfect kind of series for viewers who love action, gunfights, espionage and high stakes. The first two seasons were must-watch television.

Now, we're starting to get an idea of when to expect season three.

"Lioness" production gets update.

Fans have a lot of questions about season three. Plot details have been protected like the most sensitive state secrets.

There is also no official release date for season three announced as of publication. However, it appears that the answer is becoming clearer.

CarterMatt.com recently reported that star Laysla De Oliveira posted in a since-expired Instagram story that there's just two weeks left of production.

If filming will be done by the end of March, then it seems very likely season three will premiere at some point after mid-summer.

"Lioness" isn't a show that requires a lot of post-production or heavy special effects. The runway from filming ending to when season three is ready to air will be a short one.

What I can say for sure is that expectations for season three are insanely high after the action viewers experienced in the first two.

The season two premiere had the greatest action scene in modern TV history. It was an epic rolling gunfight in Mexico to rescue a Congresswoman.

The good news is Sheridan is very consistent when it comes to bringing his A-game.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates on "Lioness" as we have them, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.