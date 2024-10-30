Watch The Greatest Shootout Scene In TV History: VIDEO

"Lioness" fans can now watch the entire season two premiere online for free.

The Paramount+ series returned with two episodes from the new season this past Sunday. As I wrote after getting an early look at the new season, fans are in for a wild time.

I also wrote about the series having the greatest shootout scene in the history of TV. The production on it is so good that it rivals any major blockbuster film. Originally, I couldn't share the video, and just had to encourage people to check it out.

That's now changed!

"Lioness" season two premiere hits YouTube.

Paramount+ released the entire season two premiere for free on YouTube, and that means the entire world now has access to the greatest shootout scene ever aired on TV.

The scene revolves around Joe and a team of commandos going into Mexico to rescue a kidnapped Congresswoman.

As you'd expect, all hell breaks loose and that's where the fun begins. You can watch the entire season two premiere below, and you can skip to 22:00 if you want to watch the chaos unfold.

Like I previously said, the entire shootout/action sequence is the greatest in the history of TV, in my humble opinion.

It's crazy what Taylor Sheridan has built with "Lioness" and his other shows. The man simply can't be stopped, and I can promise viewers that you're in for a wild ride with the new season.

I certainly hope you enjoyed the shootout scene as much as I did. I've probably watched it 20 times at this point, and it never gets old. Are you a fan of "Lioness"? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.