Taylor Sheridan's Hit CIA Series Gets Huge Update Involving 'Yellowstone' Star: DETAILS

"Lioness" is adding some star power from the "Yellowstone" universe.

The epic military/CIA series created by Taylor Sheridan is one of the best shows on TV. In fact, I named season two the best show of 2024.

It took a long time to get solid updates on season three. Information was very tightly controlled, but it was recently confirmed it's officially happening.

It will now feature a very familiar face from the Sheridan universe.

"Lioness" adds "Yellowstone" star.

Variety reported that former "Yellowstone" star Ian Bohen is joining "Lioness" for the third season. He previously played Ryan on the hit Western series.

Bohen will play an experienced Delta Force operator and K-9 handler named Grady. In real life, The Unit doesn't just have elite operators but also incredibly elite dog handlers. Those dudes are surgically on target with their dogs.

The fact that another Delta Force character is being added to the cast also indicates there's going to be a lot more action on the way.

Season two introduced Taylor Sheridan playing seasoned and hardened Unit operator Cody Spears, along with other Delta characters.

What did they do in season two? Crush targets. The season two premiere, featuring a hostage rescue in Mexico, is one of the best single episodes of TV I've ever seen.

More Delta characters played by big names is a guaranteed sign more shootouts are on the way.

There is no official release date for season three of "Lioness," but I'll update you all when I know more. I'll certainly be following along. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.