Taylor Sheridan's Hit CIA Series Gets Huge Update Involving 'Yellowstone' Star: DETAILS

Ian Bohen played Ryan in "Yellowstone."

PublishedUpdated

"Lioness" is adding some star power from the "Yellowstone" universe.

The epic military/CIA series created by Taylor Sheridan is one of the best shows on TV. In fact, I named season two the best show of 2024.

It took a long time to get solid updates on season three. Information was very tightly controlled, but it was recently confirmed it's officially happening.

It will now feature a very familiar face from the Sheridan universe.

Lioness (Credit: Paramount+)

"Lioness" is officially getting a third season. The first two seasons have both been excellent. (Credit: Paramount+)

"Lioness" adds "Yellowstone" star.

Variety reported that former "Yellowstone" star Ian Bohen is joining "Lioness" for the third season. He previously played Ryan on the hit Western series.

Bohen will play an experienced Delta Force operator and K-9 handler named Grady. In real life, The Unit doesn't just have elite operators but also incredibly elite dog handlers. Those dudes are surgically on target with their dogs.

Former "Yellowstone" star Ian Bohen is joining the cast of "Lioness" for season three. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The fact that another Delta Force character is being added to the cast also indicates there's going to be a lot more action on the way.

Season two introduced Taylor Sheridan playing seasoned and hardened Unit operator Cody Spears, along with other Delta characters.

What did they do in season two? Crush targets. The season two premiere, featuring a hostage rescue in Mexico, is one of the best single episodes of TV I've ever seen.

More Delta characters played by big names is a guaranteed sign more shootouts are on the way.

"Lioness" season two recap. (Credit: Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan plays a veteran Delta Force operator on "Lioness." He also created the show. Ian Bohen is joining the cast to also play a Delta Force operator. (Credit: Paramount+)

There is no official release date for season three of "Lioness," but I'll update you all when I know more. I'll certainly be following along. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.