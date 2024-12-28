Best Show Of 2024 Is A Non-Woke Patriotic Hit Everyone Must Watch

The best show of 2024 is one that won't surprise OutKick readers:

"Lioness."

The Taylor Sheridan spy/military series is one of the best shows of the past decade, and it focuses on the role of women in the world of special operations and black ops.

The first season was outstanding. It was a gritty and insanely dark look at a world most people will never understand or get near.

Season two was even better.

"Lioness" is the best show of 2024.

People are craving great entertainment options. TV fans are desperate for shows that focus on being entertaining above all else.

Sheridan is the king of providing that kind of content.

Whether it's the "Yellowstone" universe, "Mayor of Kingstown," "Landman" or any of his other projects, the man simply does not miss.

There's a serious argument to be made that "Lioness" is the best show he's ever done. At the very least, it's off to the hottest start through two seasons.

Season two focused on the fight against the cartels to stop drugs from flooding the country. Not only is it a timely subject, but it's one that is even more relevant after President-elect Donald Trump won the election. Viewers meet the new lioness - who has a shockingly close connection to the target - and an old face returns.

Two of the biggest highlights in season two come in the premiere and the finale. Each features action scenes that by themselves would be the greatest in TV history.

Somehow Sheridan managed to fit the two best action sequences in TV history in a single season of "Lioness."

Furthermore, Zoe Saldaña is *OUTSTANDING* as Joe. Of course, fans of the show from the first season already knew that.

She took things to a new level in season two. That included a scene in an airplane that will leave you gripping the edge of your seat. I can't say much more in case not everyone reading this is caught up.

There's no question that 2024 was a great year for TV. There were many options for the best of the year, but at the end of the day, "Lioness" is the best show of the year. It has everything we want in a great series without any of the woke garbage. Definitely give it a shot on Paramount+, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.