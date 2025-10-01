Lionel Richie Angers Fans With $600 'Concert' That Was Just a Book Talk With Robin Roberts

There's a disturbing trend happening in the world of music. People are shelling out big money, thinking they're going to hear some music, only to show up and find out that what they really coughed up some dough for was a book launch.

Unfortunately, it appears Lionel Richie is the latest culprit.

We talked about this phenomenon in a recent Gripe Report, and what a classic it was; I'm expecting a call from the Library of Congress because of its cultural significance any day now (the government shutdown is probably what's holding things up a bit).

That time, it had to do with a Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo appearance that seemed like it was going to be a concert, but was really just them talking about their kids' book.

ZZZZZzzzzzzzzz…

According to Page Six, fans who bought tickets to a show called "Truly: An Evening of Lionel Richie With Friends" thought they were getting some tuneskis. That probably wasn't too much to ask, either, not when tickets were going for a cool $600.

But, when people piled into the 1,500-seat amphitheater at the Town Hall in New York City, they were stunned to find out that, like Benatar and Girlado, Richie had no plans to play any songs; he was there to talk about his book.

I mean, for that kind of money, he should be required by law to at least play "All Night Long."

The event simply involved Robin Roberts moderating a discussion with the music legend, and people were justifiably unhappy.

"They were pissed. People walked out; someone yelled, ‘Shut up and sing!’ Another person was escorted out, screaming, ‘I want my money back!'" Someone who was there told Page Six. "At one point, he told a story about being robbed and someone called back, ‘So were we!'"

Oof.

I don't get why people do this. I mean, I get why you'd write a book; it's probably more profitable than doing a record. I'm talking about making it kind of unclear that the show you're putting on is just a book chat with no music to speak of.

This seems to be happening with enough regularity that people will catch on soon enough.

Because the last thing anyone wants to pay hundreds for is to hear millionaire musicians wax poetic without at least picking up an acoustic guitar.