Entering Her 'Country Era,' Lindsey Vonn Goes Full Cowgirl For Fourth Of July Weekend

Say what you want, but you can't accuse Lindsey Vonn of simply going through the motions here. She didn’t just grab a cowgirl hat and boots for show and call it a day.

She didn’t hop on a trend for the Fourth of July weekend either. That would have been an easy way to collect some fake cowgirl points and feed the social media algorithms.

Taking the easy route isn’t Lindsey's style. She was boots in the dirt at her first rodeo, fully embracing what she labeled her "country era" as she did so.

The Olympic skier was in the mountains for the holiday, rubbing shoulders with six-time PRCA world champion Cody Ohl and others. She couldn’t pretend if she wanted.

"Happy 4th of July America!!"

Lindsey Vonn

There was more to come from the cowgirl's country era. Lindsey hopped on a horse for "some country sh*t" and took it for a ride.

Not just any horse, a world champion by the name of Baby Doll, who she revealed has more Gold than she does.

Big hat? Check. Big belt buckle? Check. Riding a championship horse? Another check. Overall, not a bad weekend of playing cowgirl.

It's unlikely Lindsey Vonn was in a stall shoveling horse crap or putting in any other kind of cowgirl work during her visit, but she did more than simply grab the country accessories and pretend, as most would have done.

She's a decorated skier, a destroyer of red carpets, and thanks to this past weekend, we can add an occasional cowgirl to her impressive resume.