Lindsey Vonn Back In The Gym After First Competition & Christmas Celebration With The Family

Lindsey Vonn isn’t pumping the brakes on her comeback. She hit the ground running after being fitted with a new titanium knee - she thinks could start a trend - and she's making the most of it.

The 40-year-old isn’t taking the second chance at her skiing career lightly. On Thursday, she was back in the gym with the Christmas music inserted into her workout video.

It's no accident that Vonn's been able to hop right back into the sport. She's been putting in the work. They don't slap together a new knee, and you automatically end up at the top of your game.

You've got work for it, and she's been doing that. After she qualified for the World Cup earlier this month for what she called a great training opportunity, she then finished 14th in a Super-G competition in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

"I finished 14th, which was a perfect place to start. This is only the beginning though, and I’m looking forward to all of the adventures that lie ahead," Vonn said after the competition.

"Thank you to everyone who made this weekend so incredible! My team, my family, the organizers, volunteers and all of the amazing fans… THANK YOU!!"

Lindsey Vonn was back in the gym after celebrating Christmas with the family

That was a solid start to the week of Christmas for Vonn. She didn’t have time for the Instagram model version of the holiday season. There was downtime for any of that.

Vonn captioned her Christmas post, "Merry Christmas and happy holidays from my family to yours! Hope your holiday season is filled with love and joy wherever you are."

She took her 14th place finish, hung out with family, then got back to work.

This comeback has been all business from the start, but Vonn has still managed to squeeze some content out of her workouts in the gym and the hype surrounding her return to the slopes.

It's a skill. She's keeping the masses both updated and entertained. Buckle up, there will be more from Lindsey Vonn on and off the slopes in 2025.