Lindsey Vonn Thinks Her Brand-Spankin' New Titanium Knee Could Start A Hot New Trend

Lindsey Vonn is in the midst of a comeback for the ages, hitting the slopes again at age 40 with a surgically repaired knee.

And so far, it's looking pretty good, as she finished 14th in a Super-G competition in St. Moritz, Switzerland, and that has Vonn — who has her eyes on making a 2026 Olympic appearance — feeling pretty good.

"The last few years of my career were so much different than they are right now. I’m skiing without thinking about my knee, which I really haven’t done since I first tore my ACL in 2013. So it’s been a long time that I felt this good," Vonn said, per the Associated Press. "I’m a little bit older, but honestly I’m a hell of a lot stronger than I once was."

Vonn's right knee is now made out of titanium — It's what they use on the space shuttle.— and Vonn said it's a night and day difference from her old, natural knee that gave her issues after a 2013 ACL injury.

"It’s a lot better than my non-existent cartilage," she said. "I’ve talked to a lot of skiers already about it and I really think that it could be something that should be considered.

"I feel amazing. I mean, obviously not everyone responds the same way to surgeries. For some reason, I bounce back pretty well from surgery. But I think it’s something to seriously consider for athletes that have a lot of knee problems."

Whoa, whoa, whoa… are we about to see the era of the bionic knee in sports? Because that sounds kind of awesome.

Not to brag, but my knees are in great shape (although I'll admit, it would be pretty hilarious if right after typing that, I went to get some coffee in the kitchen and one of my knees gave out), and even, now, if someone was like, "Hey, Matt; want a bionic knee?" I'd be like, "Yeah, kind of."

So, Vonn might be right. Knee injuries have ended countless athletic careers, so maybe she's right, and titanium knees will start popping up all over sports, especially if she pulls off this comeback of hers.