Lindsey Vonn Hits The Gym In A Custom Bodysuit Ahead Of First Competition Since Announcing Her Comeback

It's go time for Lindsey Vonn. The talk is over. Her nearly six-year retirement from skiing is coming to an end this weekend in Colorado.

The 40-year-old is going to compete in her first event since announcing her comeback. US Ski Team Head Coach Paul Kirstofic confirmed that this week.

Vonn will be competing at the FIS Fall Festival at Copper Mountain this weekend. The event takes place from Dec. 6-8.

"Obviously her history speaks for itself and she’s definitely the most decorated speed skier out there and has done amazing things throughout her career," Kristofic told the AP on Wednesday.

"So it will be really, really fun and interesting to see what she can do."

No comeback is complete without creating some buzz and moving some products. Vonn checked the buzz portion of the equation off the list not long after her comeback was announced.

Lindsey Vonn hit the gym to prepare for her first competition since she announced her comeback

Vonn accomplished that with a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit body paint throwback. On Thursday it was time to move some products.

Being conscious of her time, she killed two birds with one stone. She got in a workout and promoted a custom one-piece bodysuit she collaborated with Under Armour on at the same time.

That's how it's done. Vonn's as ready as she'll ever be. As the US Ski Team coach said, it will be fun to see what she can do in her first competition back.

She's an all-time great in the sport. She's worked her way back, and she looks and feels good.

We've got the buzz going, we've got some bodysuits properly promoted, all that's left is hitting the slopes.

Is Vonn, at 40, going to step into the form that helped her win 82 World Cups or will this be a less talented version?

If her work in the gym is any indication, I think she'll be closer to the version of herself that made her one of the best skiers to ever do it.