Lindsey Vonn Celebrates Her Comeback With A Body Paint Throwback

Last week, Lindsey Vonn announced that she was ending her retirement. The 40-year-old is officially back, and she's jumping right back into the mix as a member of the US Ski Team.

Multiple injuries forced her to call it quits back in 2019, but those are behind her now. One of the greatest skiers to hit the slopes had a patrial knee replacement earlier this year and is ready to hit the slopes again.

Vonn has been training, she feels great, and wants to get back to the sport she loves. Who saw an almost six-year retirement coming to an end? Not many, that's for sure.

But why not? It's 2024, and it's never been more obvious that we're all living in a simulation where almost anything goes.

Vonn celebrated her return on Thursday by throwing up the prayer hands emoji while she reposted a throwback to her body paint appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Lindsey Vonn is back on the slopes, and it's yet to be seen whether she will also make a return to swimsuit modeling

Are we gearing up for a two-for-one comeback? Is she going to hit the slopes and follow that up with a return to body paint swimsuit modeling? Never say never.

First thing's first though, Vonn's going to get back to work with the US Ski Team. If she finds her way back to a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, there won't be many complaints.

Vonn is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most decorated female skiers of all-time. She has 82 World Cup victories under her belt, which is second most behind Mikaela Shiffrin who topped her record in 2023.

She's also made three appearances in SI Swimsuit issues. Her first in 2010 and her last in 2019, the same year she retired. The knee is ready to go, she's back on the slopes, and who knows, maybe she'll be back in a bikini or body paint soon as well.