Lily Phillips Isn't All About Records After Sleeping With 1,113 Men, She Wants To Help Widowers Have Sex Too

Lily Phillips wants to expand beyond chasing numbers and is interested in helping widowers by sleeping with them.

Some are simply in it for the numbers. Lily Phillips isn’t one of them. She has goals beyond the record books. She wants to help those who have loved and lost.

She's a content creator with a heart. That doesn’t mean she's not going to get into some battles for the record books from time to time. She will, but there's more to it for her.

On Monday, Phillips revealed that she had put her name on a world record. She claimed to have slept with 1,113 men in 12 hours and promised after editing she would offer proof.

Prior to her record-breaking event, she told Us Weekly it wasn’t all about the numbers, and she had some other ideas about content and lending a helping hand at the same time.

"There’s no goals for numbers, but I mean, there’s lots of different ideas I always have," the 23-year-old visionary said before her Barry Bonds-like record-breaking session.

"I mean, it doesn’t really tend to be, like, numbers focused much because I think that’s getting a little bit boring now."

Lily Phillips is thinking about helping widowers out instead of constantly chasing numbers

Something tells me the chase of putting up numbers isn’t going to come to an end anytime soon. Not at the heights of the current battles to make headlines.

That said, those trying to separate themselves from what the others strictly focused on numbers are doing is in all likelihood a winning strategy. Phillips is thinking big picture here.

The name at the top of the record book is nice, but records are meant to be broken and there will always be someone trying to top them. What if it became about helping others?

Phillips told Us Weekly she's thinking along those lines. She admitted, "Maybe sleeping with widows, they don’t get a lot of sex anymore."

That might just be crazy enough to work. Now that she's put her name at the top with more than 1,100 men, is it time for Lily Phillips to give her sleeping with widowers idea a shot? Is she really ready to take that step? Time will tell.