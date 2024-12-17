Porn Debate Lights Up Internet After Woman Vows To Have Sex With 1,000 Men: WATCH

Lily Phillips wants to have sex with 1,000 men in a day, and nobody seems impressed.

The OnlyFans star went viral after seeming to have an emotional breakdown after having sex with 100 men in a day. The degenerate activity and aftermath you'd think would encourage her to make some smarter decisions.

I'm not a prude at all, as OutKick readers know, but at some point, enough is enough. Well, that's not at all the path Phillips intends to take.

Charly Arnolt and I discuss Lily Phillips porn ambitions.

I joined Charly Arnolt Tuesday morning to discuss the situation and made one point very clear:

Sleeping with 1,000 men in a day is gross, and shouldn't be encouraged.

Charly also shared her thoughts on the subject, and to the surprise of nobody, we weren't in disagreement.

Watch us both unpack the situation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It seems to me that I can't find anyone who thinks Phillips' little stunt is smart. Not a single person I've asked thinks sleeping with 1,000 men in a day is smart.

Why? Because it's absurd, and as I told Charly, I'm not going to apologize for saying it.

