Country Music Star Lights Instagram On Fire With Viral Photos

Lily Balkcom is one of the stars of The Castellows.

Lily Balkcom continues to prove she's a star in the country music world.

Balkcom and her sisters - Ellie and Powell - make up the incredibly popular country trio The Castellows, and they've blown up in popularity since the start of 2024.

I hate to brag because it's not my personality at all, but I called it before most people knew about them. It was obvious to anyone paying attention to the group, which leans into traditional vibes, that they were going to become a huge success.

Lily Balkcom goes viral on Instagram.

Well, Lily continues to spin things up on social media, and that includes a new Instagram post that is going viral.

To the surprise of nobody, the young country star rocked a cowboy hat in the photos, which seems to be her thing.

You can check out the popular post below. It's exactly what people have come to expect from the face of The Castellows.

The Castellows are absolutely crushing it right now, and recently released some acoustic recordings that are pure country gold.

As I've said before, country music is going through a bit of a revival and resurgence at the moment. Whether it's Zach Bryan, Ella Langley, Riley Green or many other talented acts, the genre is getting back to its roots after dealing with some pop garbage for years.

The Castellows definitely play a big role in that, and it's been a ton of fun to watch unfold.

Let's hope The Castellows keep killing it. The trio is great for country music. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.