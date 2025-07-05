Country Music Star Puts Instagram On Edge With Spicy Photos

Lily Balkcom put the internet on notice with a viral Instagram post.

Lily and her sisters Powell and Ellie make up the incredibly popular country music trio The Castellows. They're on an impressive roll.

I'm not the kind of person to brag, but I called it in early 2024 that the three sisters were destined for superstardom.

I think it's fair to say I called that one correctly.

Lily Balkcom goes viral on Instagram.

Not only is Lily dropping popular music in the country music genre, but she's also becoming a bit of an Instagram star.

Nothing gets people fired up like rocking a cowboy hat, and that's exactly what she did in a post going viral.

It's been a ton of fun watching The Castellows blow up over the past 18ish months. As I've said before, country music is going through a massive revival at the moment. It's been a ton of fun to watch.

The days of pop garbage are on their last dying breath, and for the sake of the genre, it can't die fast enough.

The country music world is getting back to its roots. It's getting back to what it was for decades, and The Castellows are playing a role in helping that happen.

What do you think of The Castellows? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.