Some Folks Were Flipping Out About The Empire State Building Being Lit Up Red After Trump Win

Election night didn't go the way a lot of people thought it would, with now-President-elect Donald Trump locking up a victory in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It was a stunner, and according to The New York Post, to let those in the Big Apple know who had won swing states in the hard-fought election, the Empire State Building was lit up in Republican red or Democrat blue for five minutes.

Spoiler alert: the Democrat blue lights didn't get much of a workout.

For the rest of the night, the iconic building was red, white, and blue and the not-insane among us would see this as a cool way to let people wandering around the city at an ungodly hour know how the election was going.

But, if you guessed that this would trigger the most easily triggered in our society, hey, look at you, this must not be your first rodeo.

Georgia was one of the first battleground states of the night and, boy, were some not happy to see one of the world's most famous buildings light up red for 300 seconds.

As more and more swing states went to Trump, people started getting more and more upset.

Nothing like lamenting the end of democracy… as the democratic process plays out… while supporting a candidate who was not selected democratically.

But wait, there's more!

Again, this was not the Empire State Building endorsing Trump. I don't know that buildings endorse political candidates (although if they did, most Bass Pro Shops would support Trump; I'm sure of it).

The rage over the 5-minute light shows just to keep people up to date on the election got so out of hand, that the Empire State Building account had to remind everyone why they were doing what they were doing.

Again, this wasn't even a symbolic gesture of support. It was just a light that just gave people a heads-up as to what was happening election-wise.

But as we're all too aware, some brains are seriously broken these days.