Liberal White Woman In Chicago Gets Mangled During Carjacking, Still Sends Unhinged Message To Trump

The insufferable white liberal women in this country are getting out of control, which is saying something because I thought we had peaked.

Unfortunately, we have most certainly NOT. Buckle up for this doozy.

Our latest journey takes us to crime-riddled Chicago, where one unhinged Kamala voter tweeted Saturday morning that she had recently been mangled during a carjacking. That's called Tuesday in Chicago, by the way, so that in itself isn't the story here.

The story revolves around A) the picture she posted, and B) the insane message she included, aimed at everyone's favorite president: Donald J. Trump!

Buckle up:

Trump has broken the Libs

"Dear @realDonaldTrump … I’ve been carjacked in Chicago with my arm broken. I still don’t want you or your troops here. TIA. BTW there are no red hats here," Jill Ciminillo tweeted Friday night, just hours after Trump said Chicago "would be our next one" to clean up after Washington D.C.

My God. The Libs are the best. They are the gift that absolutely refuses to stop giving.

Imagine, for a second, getting your arm crushed to dust during a carjacking, and then the first thing you do is get on social media to virtue-signal about it. Imagine waking up every day and having that mindset.

It's a disease. This is what Trump Derangement Syndrome looks like. The Libs are so fake-mad about Trump taking over D.C. and cleaning it up, that they'd rather break a LIMB than admit he's right.

This is where we are in America – and on a college football Saturday, no less! I cannot wait for Trump to take over Chicago and stick it to the fat governor sometime soon. I really can't. That place has been a hellhole for years now, and, clearly, it ain't getting any better.

Once he's done beautifying D.C., let's get the troops over to Chicago and make that place safer for football season. The sane folks who still live there deserve better.