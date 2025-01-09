Liberal Comedian Details How The Left 'Broke' Her, And It's Exactly Why They Lost The Election

Liberal comedian Whitney Cummings, who took an absolute blowtorch to the Democrats – and CNN! – on New Year's Eve, says the wackos on the left broke her, which led to her takedown.

And you know what? Good for her. I didn't know who this chick was before she nearly made Anderson Cooper faint last week, but I think I'm all in now. Sure, she's a Lib. But whatever. Most of them are.

If I stopped listening to Liberals do comedy, I assume I'd just be left with Nate Bargatze all day. And that's fine, frankly, because he's hilarious, but you get my point.

Anywhere, where was I? Oh yeah! Whitney Cummings went on CNN last week and destroyed them right to their woke faces, and she obviously went mega-viral for it.

Now, a week later, she's dishing on everything that happened behind the scenes to make her snap. And, spoiler alert, it was the Libs!

Stunning:

Whitney Cummings is right

Amen, sister. Preach! Say it louder for the Libs in the back!

See? Feel like this chick gets it. Again, didn't know who Whitney Cummings was before last week, but I'm in. Left, right, or Jill Stein, you should be able to make fun of yourself. Frankly, it's what humanizes us. All of us.

And it's also part of the reason Kamala Harris lost the election. Remember when she skipped the roast? And then Trump went and crushed it? So easy. So simple. And she botched it.

The Dems botched everything. They are so afraid of offending someone, or getting canceled, or saying the wrong pronoun, that they've just stopped being funny altogether. They refuse to laugh at themselves. They refuse to criticize themselves. They're always right. We're always wrong. No in between.

And Cummings is right, by the way. If you can't criticize your own party, do you really even care about it? Like, comedians – and this is mainly aimed at the Late Night wackos – stopped mocking the Democratic Party years ago. Ever since Trump, really.

Since 2016, all the jokes have just been aimed at Trump and the Republicans.

And it worked for a while … until America just grew tired of it, and stopped watching. And then, things got really bad in this country, and we all voted for Trump last year. And now, his popularity is as high as it's ever been.

See how it works? The left went so far left at some point, that they stopped being relatable in any way, shape or form. And now, they broke Whitney Cummings. Sad.

Well, sad for them. Great for us!

Rollll tape!