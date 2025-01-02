Whitney Cummings Fires Back At Critics, Doubles Down On NYE Roast Of CNN & Democrats

Whitney Cummings isn't walking back any of the jokes she made on CNN's New Year's Eve countdown show. In fact, she has a few more to share.

CNN invited the comedian to chat with hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen on the live broadcast in New York City's Times Square on Tuesday night. At the end of her appearance, Cummings was given a few minutes to "roast" the year 2024. Instead, though, she decided to roast CNN and the Democrats.

Nothing was off limits for Cummings as she joked about everything from Hunter Biden's laptop to forced COVID vaccinations and even CNN's falling viewership numbers.

You can watch her full set below. The "roast" starts at the 1:20 mark.

This is a wild 180 from the once self-proclaimed "Progressive Lib-tard" who quit her job as executive producer on the Roseanne show reboot a few years ago when Roseanne Barr tweeted some things she didn't like.

But after facing backlash from some Left-wing media over her "conspiracy theory-filled roast" on New Year's Eve, Cummings explained why her mindset has changed.

"A lot of what I talked about on CNN last night regarding our brains breaking was inspired by touring the country and trying to ‘do my own research’ in terms of people's realities without judgment," she wrote on X.

Cummings also challenged her critics to list, specifically, what part of her set contained lies or conspiracy theories. And — just in case they weren't offended enough — she rattled off a few more jokes on social media that didn't make the final cut. This material covered everything from convicted pedophiles at Nickelodeon to P. Diddy and the intersex boxers at the Paris Olympics.

I'd like to believe that CNN has a sense of humor and will invite Whitney Cummings back to Times Square next New Year's Eve for a roast of 2025. But since this is the same network that banned Clay Travis for saying he believed in the First Amendment and boobs, I wouldn't count on it.