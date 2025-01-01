A Horrified Anderson Cooper Looks On As Comedian Eviscerates CNN & The Democrats ... On CNN

Did anyone else feel the wokes over at CNN seething with rage around 11 p.m. last night? Nope? Just me?

Well, if you somehow missed it – shame on you! I felt it immediately. My spidey-sense tingled, and I knew right away something was going on.

So, I did something I swore I'd never do in my own house late last night – flip over to CNN. I know. Gross. I get it. But I had to see if I was right.

Lo and behold, I was. Boy, I was.

While Anderson Cooper looked on in fear and could only muster some sort of weird, drunken shriek, comedian Whitney Cummings took a blowtorch to the Democrats right on CNN's airwaves.

And buddy, it was magic:

CNN had to take all of this

My God. It was perfect. I honestly didn't know who this Whitney Cummings chick was before last night, but I'm all the hell in now. It takes monster nuts to go on CNN and just destroy them right to their faces, and she did it was amazing grace and aplomb … and accuracy!

That was the best part. Anderson just had to sit there and take it. He couldn't say a word. Not one. He didn't have a leg to stand on. He knows she's 100000% right in everything she's saying, and all the wokes on and off camera just have to take their medicine.

That's what happens when you prop up Joe Biden for four years and refuse to admit how wrong you were. That's what happens when you acted for months like Kamala Harris was the greatest candidate in the history of time, which any sane person with eyes and ears knew was a load of BS.

That's what happens when spend years and years working as a Dem mouthpiece, instead of reporting actual facts.

You have to sit there, drunk on one tequila shot like you're a freshman in high school, and listen to how awful you are.

Kudos to Anderson and CNN for not cutting to black halfway through. That's called accountability. I respected it.

More of that in 2025, Dems.