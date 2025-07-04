Shocker: Less Than 40 Percent Of Democrats Are Proud To Be American

How can so few Democrats enjoy living in the greatest country in the world?

It’s the Fourth of July, exactly 249 years after the United States told tyrannical England to kick rocks and declared itself independent.

Since then, we’ve helped bring prosperity and freedom to not only several generations of Americans, but to millions across the globe. With a history and way of life as deep and rich and awesome as ours, many who call America home are proud to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Except for Democrats.

Of course, there are some who love the US of A. But Gallup conducted a poll last week that revealed that only 36 percent of Democrats are either "extremely" or "very proud" to be American.

36 percent! That means that out of every 100 liberals, 64 of them said that being American doesn’t really get their juices flowing.

Utterly shameful.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was ticked off that few of his fellow party members showed a noticeable amount of excitement about being American.

The level of malcontent seething from these people is insane.

Look, I get that America is sometimes messed up. Anyone with two eyes and a brain can see that. However, there’s a lot of good that this country has done and is still doing.

We’ve brought uncanny economic prosperity to humanity. We’ve helped end two World Wars and are currently dismantling the nuclear capacity of foreign nations . We’ve set the standard for what rights should be given to American citizens.

That’s not enough to get the adrenaline pumping in Democrats' veins? Maybe they should go live in Canada, Russia, or China and see what those nations are like compared to the one they balk at right now.

In the meantime, I’m going to go to the beach and watch the fireworks tonight and celebrate the great country I live in. I doubt I’ll see any disgruntled Democrats with me, but frankly, I’m okay with that.

‘MERICA!