Leonardo DiCaprio Puts On Hat Clinic At Jeff Bezos Wedding

It was a big day for the Bezos-es-es as well as hats.

I don't know about you, but I feel like I've spent my entire Friday being bludgeoned over the head with all kinds of information about Jeff Bezos' star-studded wedding to ass-tronaut Lauren Sanchez in Venice, and I have had about enough of it.

Having said that, I still have some bandwidth to talk about Leonardo DiCaprio's hat-wearing performance on the canals of Venice because it was something to behold.

Now, I know Leo is a hat guy. I'm not sure why. Maybe the ol' salad is starting to wilt a bit upstairs. That's the Ron Howard playbook, which I never understood, because while the idea is to hide the baldness, the fact that you wear a hat everywhere draws attention to the baldness.

But maybe not, I have a full head of luscious hair and I still wear hats pretty often, so maybe Leo just goes with it to keep the paparazzi at bay.

Well, while we've seen many a hat-wearin from DiCaprio, I've never seen one quite like this.

Gaze upon its splendor…

Now this is how you let everyone know at the biggest wedding on the planet with the biggest celebrities on that planet, that you are, in fact, the big dog.

I mean, look at that. That's how you wear a hat when you're sitting in a beach chair and decide to take a quick afternoon nap after spending the first part of the day impressing the hunnies with your body surfing skills and housing a Publix sub for lunch.

This is big for hat guys. Had you tried to wander into someone's wedding with a ballcap on, you'd be looked at as a pariah. The bride would throw a fit, and it would be a mess.

Now?

Now, you're just following the trends, man.

Leo just kicked open the hat doors for all of us.