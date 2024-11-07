University Of Oregon Official On Leave After Telling Trump Voters To Kill Themselves: DETAILS

University of Oregon official Leonard Serrato is on leave after disgusting comments about people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump.

Serrato, the assistant director of fraternity and sorority life, went viral Thursday after Old Row shared a video from his Instagram of him encouraging Trump voters to kill themselves.

He said the following in the video:

"I'm done crying. My sadness is over. My anger has set in. I am a very petty person, and I'm very proud of that. Love it about myself actually. And so, I say this in the most disrespectful way possible. I don't care if you are my family. I don't care if you're my friend. I don't care if we've been friends our entire lives. You can literally go f*ck yourself if you voted for Donald Trump. If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better f*cking paying job. Do better in life. Get a f*cking education. Do something because you are f*cking stupid and I hope you go jump off of a f*cking bridge."

You can watch it below if you haven't already seen it.

Oregon official Leonard Serrato placed on leave.

It didn't take long for the video shared by Old Row and our initial reporting to go viral, and the University of Oregon didn't waste time in dealing with the issue. He's already on administrative leave.

A University of Oregon spokesperson gave OutKick the following statement Thursday afternoon:

"The university is aware of the post.

The University of Oregon finds the statements made in the video abhorrent and not in alignment with our values or mission. We appreciate the conflict between his statements, his role in Student Life at the University, and our institutional values.

This individual has been placed on administrative leave.

We opened an investigation and are reviewing the matter under university policies and the individual’s role as a public employee.

We counseled the individual and requested and confirmed that the post is down.

As a public university we take our duty seriously to provide an environment that welcomes diversity of thought and respect in alignment with our education mission. While we investigate, we are providing support for concerned students and employees, including resources for mental and emotional health."

To make matters worse for Serrato, he has a direct connection with death and tragedy. He was sentenced to 90 days behind bars for the hazing death of Philip Dhanens at Fresno State in 2012.

Serrato purchased the alcohol and encouraged Dhanens to take his final gulps before his death, according to prosecutors.

If anyone should know how stupid and wrong it is to encourage suicide, it should be the guy who served jail time for a hazing death.

Unfortunately for Serrato, it appears that's not the case.

This situation remains developing. Check back to OutKick for any further updates we might have, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.