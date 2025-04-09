LeBron James Ken Doll Is Getting Destroyed On Social Media

LeBron James has partnered up with Barbie to create his own Ken doll that features at least three items that are made in China!

On Wednesday, the future NBA Hall of Famer tweeted a post from the LeBron James Foundation that read, "The kid from Akron is now the first Ken doll of a professional athlete!" as well as a photo of what is being referred to as the "Kenbassador," James doll.

LEBRON JAMES GOES BARBIE

In keeping up with LeBron's cocky reputation and constantly letting everyone know that he's better than them, James' doll is an inch taller than the other Ken dolls and will come in larger packaging. LeBron's Ken doll will feature the basketball star dressed in a varsity jacket, a "We Are Family" LeBron James Foundation shirt, Nike sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, a gold watch because of course, and his "I Promise" wristband.

Considering many Mattel Barbie dolls are manufactured in China, along with Nike sneakers and Beats headphones, no wonder LeBron is excited!

Hopefully those Trump tariffs don't skyrocket the doll to $300 though, LeBron!

James, of course, has been curiously silent on China throughout the years, unless it's calling out a fellow American like former Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who criticized the Chinese over their human rights issues. LeBron had no problem sticking up for the Chinese then, calling Morey "not educated" about what was going on and "misinformed."

LEBRON IS MATTEL'S FIRST PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE

"Ken is Barbie's longtime best friend and supporter," Mattel's Global Head of Dolls (what a title!) senior Vice President Krista Berger said in a statement released by the company. "We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential."

It appears that LeBron's hypocritical and silent stance on the Chinese has allowed him to finally get his own Barbie doll.

The Los Angeles Laker may not want to read his social media comments though, with one person even renaming it "Commie Ken!"

