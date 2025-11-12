LeAnn Rimes Answers Question Everyone Wanted To Know Answer To: Did She Get A Boob Job For ‘9-1-1: Nashville’?

The 9-1-1: Nashville star just put an end to the boob job debate once and for all.

Finally, America gets the answer we've all been sitting on the edge of our seats waiting for. Did LeAnn Rimes get a boob job or not for her role on 9-1-1: Nashville?

Wait, you didn’t know that the 9-1-1 franchise had branched out to Nashville? And that Rimes was portraying Dixie Bennings in the new series? Neither did I.

But I do want to know if the 43-year-old singer/songwriter and actress had a boob job in order to successfully execute her duties as Ms. Bennings.

That's the sort of information I set aside room for in my brain. I have no idea which light switch does what in my house, but I can now tell you if LeAnn Rimes had a boob job.

We have the old Instagram Q&A to thank for that, according to the NY Post. Rimes' boobs are apparently an important aspect of her character.

LeAnn Rimes Solves America’s Most Pressing Mystery

When someone commented, "boob job," Rimes decided it was time to address those rumors. This is the first I've heard about the rumors, but I'm glad she addressed them nonetheless.

"If you are referring to my boobs, I can’t believe I am talking about my boobs," she wrote. "But if you are referring to my boobs in some of the videos that I have been posting when it comes to my character in ‘9-1-1: Nashville,’ I have the most massive push-up bra of life on."

She added, "In fact, when I took off the bra one day, my boobs stayed up by my chin a bit before they fell. So no, I did not get a boob job. Nothing that has not been there already."

Case closed. That's all LeAnn Rimes and the magic of "the most massive push-up bra" she's ever worn. Good for her.

I don’t know about you, but I'll sleep a little easier tonight than I did last night with this new bit of knowledge keeping me comforted.

She could have ignored the comment and left us all wondering. Did she or didn’t she have a boob job? Thankfully, that's not the path she chose.