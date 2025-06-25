LeAnn Rimes' Teeth Fell Out During Her Live Concert In Extremely Awkward Situation

"That was a first and hopefully a last!" Rimes told fans in a social media video.

Country singer LeAnn Rimes took to social media to address the embarrassing moment when her teeth fell out while performing live over the weekend.

The "How Do I Know" singer was halfway through her set at the Skagit Casino Resort in Washington when suddenly her dental bridge became unattached while performing her song "One Way Ticket."

"MY TEETH FELL OUT!"

"I feel something pop in my mouth," Rimes said in a video posted on her Instagram. "And if you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out!"

Feeling mortified, the country pop star said she "panicked" before she ran to the side of the stage to pop her teeth back in, leaving the audience and band members wondering what just happened.

"Then I just had to get real with everybody and tell [everyone in attendance] exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage," she shared. "And so, for the rest of the show, I was literally like this, pushing my teeth in," Rimes continued.

Apparently, LeAnn may need a new dentist as her teeth continued to fall out throughout the show.

[I had to keep pushing them back] "every couple lines," the Grammy Award winner explained in her video while also sharing some laughs over the fact that her song "Can't Fight The Moonlight," had way too many "F," "Th," and "Sh" sounds that became an absolute disaster to pronounce.

"My teeth completely fell in my mouth," Rimes said about her performing the song.

In the end, the show must go on - teeth or no teeth, and Rimes said that she's laughing about the terrifying ordeal but does admit now that it was "the most epic experience ever," before warning fans in the front row to "get ready for something to fly out. If you catch them, please return them."

Well done, LeAnn. A masterclass in how to perfectly own an awkward moment and make everyone laugh with you and not at you!

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow