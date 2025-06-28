Lawsuit Claims 'P'Nut The Squirrel' Was Executed By New York State Authorities!

Justice for P'nut the Squirrel!

That's what Mark Longo and his wife Daniela are demanding after filing a lawsuit against New York authorities alleging that the State did not euthanize their pet squirrel and raccoon, but rather - murdered them!

PET OWNER'S PLACE WAS RAIDED BY STATE AUTHORITIES!

Longo claims that when the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) raided his Pine City animal sanctuary and took his animals last October, that they were in fact murdered and not humanely euthanized as authorities originally claimed. The couple says that P'nut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon weren't just their pets but also social media celebrities, with P'nut even doing video Cameos for fans and bringing in additional revenue for the family!

The DEC argued that it's illegal to house squirrels or raccoons because they are classified as "wild animals," and thus the raid was justified. However, after they took Mark and Daniela's pets, the couple were soon told that the animals were euthanized because P'nut allegedly bit one of the agents and therefore both animals had to be killed and tested for rabies.

In the new legal filing, the couple is saying that is nuts.

DID THE GOVERNMENT GO TOO FAR?

On Friday, both Longo and his wife Daniela Bittner filed the 40-page lawsuit in Chemung County Supreme Court. The couple argues that any claims P'nut bit a DEC agent were "false."

In the lawsuit, Mark and Daniela argued that their pets were killed "not due to a fear of rabies," but rather "as a senseless act of violence," and an "obscene demonstration of government abuse," according to The New York Post.

"The fact that none of these factors came into play demonstrates one of two things – that there was in fact no bite, and this story was fabricated, or, if there was a bite, that it was due strictly to the defendants’ own incompetence," the legal filing states. The couple says that not only did the state not hand back their pets' bodies, but that they've suffered emotional trauma and financial losses as well.

The wild story took place late last year before the Presidential election as suddenly P'nut and Fred became political topics being used by both animal rights activists and conservative Republicans who argued that the government was getting out of control and infringing on one's personal liberty.

America, am I right?!

In a statement to the New York Post, a DEC spokesperson said that the state does not publicly comment on any ongoing litigation.

"This is our opportunity to make change and seek justice for P’Nut and Fred," Longo continued.

You damn right it is!