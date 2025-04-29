Las Vegas Officially Finished? Reports Of Demise Might Be Greatly Exaggerated

It turns out Las Vegas might not actually be in as much trouble as some believe.

It's not a secret to the OutKick readers that I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas. I go to Sin City at least once a year, and have always had an incredible time. I will never understand why some people hate Vegas. It makes absolutely no sense to me.

Having said that, there have been growing complaints about the rising costs of Vegas and what's viewed as corporate greed facilitated by a lack of competition.

The situation appeared to hit a critical point when tourism numbers showed a steep decline. However, it looks like anyone who declared Vegas dead might have spoken too soon.

Las Vegas sees incredible traffic.

While some might be ready to declare that Vegas is cooked, it might be time to tap the brakes just a little bit.

Harry Reid International Airport had its third-busiest day on record this past Sunday for clearing people through security, a TSA rep told KSNV.

The incredible traffic through the main travel hub in Sin City continued through Monday with the airport warning travelers of delays.

One of the possible explanations for the massive boom in people visiting Las Vegas is likely the fact AC/DC had a show on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

People fly in Thursday or Friday, spend a couple of days in Vegas, hit the show Saturday and then leave Sunday.

However, that certainly doesn't explain all of it. A single concert isn't going to be responsible for the third-busiest day in the airport's history.

As a Vegas fan, it's good to see the city is experiencing an uptick in traffic after some bad tourism numbers. No reason to panic. Sin City will survive, and I'll be back soon enough. Do you have a fun Las Vegas story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.