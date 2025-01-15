Serious Las Vegas Complaint Sets Internet On Fire, But Is It Justified?

People on Reddit are fired up about one topic when it comes to Las Vegas:

Money.

As OutKick readers know very well because we cover it a lot, I'm a big fan of Las Vegas. Whether it's visiting Hogs & Heifers or trying to catch fire at the blackjack tables, you will always find me having a good time.

You can read about my latest crazy trip here. It was a wild time.

Las Vegas jackpot winnings spark tipping debate.

However, there's one thing that is simply true with Vegas, and it's becoming truer with every single trip I take:

It keeps getting more and more expensive.

The prices in some locations in Las Vegas are becoming utterly ridiculous. I once saw a toothbrush in a casino convenience store that cost more than $10.

Apparently, I'm not the only one who noticed because one person unloaded a rant for the ages on Reddit titled "Do you think casinos will ever tire of gouging their customers?" that stated the following:

"How long this trend will continue? Do you think they will ever realize that raising prices and fees for everything higher and higher is not the way to compete? Do we just have too much ownership consolidation for one to start a price war? Or do we just have too many people visiting who will happily stay on Strip to pay $25 for a standard cocktail, $15 for a 12 oz beer, $200 a head for a forgettable meal, and hundreds of dollars for a concert ticket in just average seats? I guess until something changes then Downtown will remain the last bastion of anything approaching affordable in Vegas unless you want to go off Strip like the locals."

Hard to argue with the what the person is saying. How do I know? Because I've experienced it, and plenty of people weighed in:

Why would they stop? The crowds still showed up when they started charging for resort fees. They still waddled through the door when parking fees were introduced. Bottle service? Suckers ate that sh*t up. Renting pool chairs? Hey if you went for the bottle service, cabana rentals are a no-brainer. In fact, they will offer you bottle service poolside. Suddenly you're down $1,000 for cabana day rental and a bottle of Grey Goose so you can sit by the edge of the pool. The day the crowds start to stay away, the ivy league MBA bean counters who created all of these value added fees will realize they went too far and slowly lower the fees until crowds return as expected. Instead of staying away until the fees disappear, people will cave and go forgetting the fees, get annoyed and do it all over again.

You have to realize… The Las Vegas strip’s core revenue source is the mega event and or conference. They really don’t care about your bachlorette party or the guys trip for March Madness. CES, F1, Sema, World of Concrete, Rodeo, etc. these events attract over 100,000 people per occurrence who happily pay inflated room prices, expensed overpriced dinners/drinks and entertain clients and colleagues with extravagance. The prices mean nothing to these groups, especially when most of the cost is covered by their businesses or employers. Additionally, these groups are renting mega meeting spaces, high priced hotel f&b, and other exclusive in-house services that generate big revenue. They are also flying in massive support teams to produce these projects. Super Bowl was a massive success and proved Vegas cost handle a 350k influx of people… sports one offs and regular season games will continue to draw big crowds of people who are willing to splurge spend.

Sorry but there’s profit to be had.

These casinos have an army of people who crunch and analyze numbers. If it made financial sense to stop gouging people or cut prices, they would have already done it. Gambling is also an addiction. Addicts don't stop because their habit gets too expensive.

I’ve been going to Vegas about once a year since 1984 and have seen many different versions. Coin machines only, then tickets. Luring people in with food deals, then the switch to pricey chef named restaurants. Built an amusement park and became kid friendly- now no kids, adult fun only version. I adapted to all of it - except this version. I go to gamble and enjoy the sun…and when machines are tight, table minimums are high, cheap food is pricey and I have to pay to get a decent chair in the sun - what’s the point in going? My annual trips are becoming once every 2-3, as I hope things have gotten better. (It hasn’t). I know they don’t miss me - but I know that Vegas is constantly changing and I’m definitely ready for the version where they appeal to the people like me again!

As long as people pay the going rate they will continue to gouge people.

I think people have been missing the news of gambling revenue being down for the sixth straight month. It's not a good trend and you can't keep blaming F1 forever. Yes I know that gambling revenue is just part of the Vegas revenue stream - but maybe the reason people aren't gambling as much is because it simply isn't fun any more with sh*tty odds, high minimums, video machines that all look the same, and comp drinks almost impossible to find on many nights. That's assuming you didn't already lose your shirt on a $25 cocktail with your $200 dinner...

Bro, gambling revenue consistently being down is literally the reason why they’re nickel and diming us at every angle now. Gambling revenue being much higher was how they afforded all the complimentary amenities Vegas used to offer. I hate it too, I truly do; but it’s not going anywhere unfortunately. Normal folks are not the target market, Vegas is redesigning itself for those who want to be seen spending money, and it will more than happily accommodate those who are. Hence why you’re seeing so many instagrammy spots and gimmicks opening up everywhere.

It’s such a sh*tty experience now. The great years are certainly gone… the good years have left the building as well. We are at "middle of the road"experience now at best. We go every year to LV for Super Bowl , and this year we decided to forgo the trip … it’s just not that fun anymore - getting nickel and dimed was one thing, but now we’re just exorbitantly charged for everything.

There are tons of casinos off the strip. Lower minimums, lower drink prices. But if you want the vibe of Las Vegas Boulevard, then pay. Cuz that's why the prices are what they are, people are willing to pay, and they haven't slowed or stopped their intentions

Gambling shouldn't be a regulated monopoly. I should be allowed to sit at a bar and play a slot machine owned by some random Joe. Vegas sucks ass these days. Sixk and tired of monopolies on gambling.

Were feeling the same way. We used to go every month memorial to labor, then on Halloween. For years. Lately once a year, maybe twice. Why? Meals are outrageous. Drinks 20 to 25 each. Nightclubs too packed and drinks at the clubs are just scams. Hotel fees are dumb. It's just nickle and dime just to gouge. Didn't they get any on the gambling already tilted to their favor? We have more fun on cruises now and enjoy cruise casinos like we used to like Vegas ones.

They’ll stop when the next recession hits and people stop showing up.

It will shift back. Right now the focus is short term gains. The sh*tty experience is because they are minting money from sports gambling right now since it’s all new revenue as they expand states. In 5-10 years, thst will flatten out and competition will increase and they will revisit the in person experience.

Nope. The sheep (me included) will still come to get shorn at least once a year. Although I am starting to find Downtown expensive too, if I am not careful on where we eat.

For an industry that is pretty much just in it for the money. Why would they? If people stop coming, then the tactic would obviously change, but until then, if you want to visit vegas comfortably, be prepared to pay.

The value exists at casinos that aren’t part of the MGM monopoly.

I have good news and bad news. Let's start with the bad news because starting with bad news is always the way to do it.

Prices aren't coming down on The Strip for one very simple reason. Caesars and MGM control almost all of it. There's little to no competition. You don't need to be an economics expert to understand that when there's no competition the prices aren't going to come down. A lack of competition is great for business and horrible for the consumer.

Until the grip Caesars and MGM have on The Strip gets loosened, then you'll continue to see the pricing model that people are complaining about where a single beer can easily be $12 or more.

Now, there is some good news. There are great deals all over Las Vegas that can help keep your budget intact. Stage Door, Hogs & Heifers, Ellis Island, El Cortez and plenty of other places over cheap drinks or cheap gaming. You just have to do a little exploring.

Google exists. Use it.

What do you think of the prices in Las Vegas and the situation on the ground? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.