Vegas Security Guard Lights Up Person As Iconic Country Song Plays In The Background: WATCH

Las Vegas continues to remain out of control.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of the chaos and carnage you always find in Sin City. It's a majestic place where you can do just about anything you want.

However, things can sometimes go sideways in Vegas, and it appears like that's what happened in a crazy video going viral.

Las Vegas security guard maces person as Dolly Parton song plays.

For those of you unfamiliar, Vegas is about a lot more than just The Strip. While The Strip features the most famous casinos and is all about glitz and glamour, there's another popular part of the city.

Fremont.

The Fremont region is way more laid back, is great for people watching and is generally much cheaper. It is also significantly wilder. I've seen things in the Fremont region that I couldn't ever publish here at OutKick, and the insanity of Fremont was on full display in a new viral video.

The popular X account @LasVegasLocally shared a video of a security guard macing someone, and the music in the background couldn't have been more perfect.

Dolly Parton's legendary song "Jolene" was blasting as the chaos unfolded. It really doesn't get much better than that.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Unfortunately, we don't know many details about what led to this altercation, but I imagine it had to have been pretty explosive.

It takes a lot to get Las Vegas security guards or guards in casinos to snap. They're used to dealing with nonsense. They generally attempt to deescalate.

Clearly, a line had been crossed here, and to be honest, I'm not sure the security guard needed to mace the guy *AFTER* he was on the ground.

That seems a bit excessive, but again, all bets are off when things go sideways in Vegas.

Do you have any fun Las Vegas stories to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.