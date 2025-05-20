Vegas Police Kill Gunman In Wild Body Camera Footage: WATCH

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released video showing officers using deadly force to end a shooting threat.

Daniel Ortega was killed by Vegas police last Friday after he entered the Las Vegas Athletic Club armed with a weapon, according to 8 News Now.

Multiple people were injured when Ortega opened fire, but his weapon ultimately malfunctioned at some point during his rampage, police explained during a Monday press conference.

His gun failure "saved the incident from being a mass-casualty event," the authorities explained. Now, the public has video of how it all went down.

Vegas police release shooting video.

The Monday press conference featured body camera footage of multiple officers responding to the scene, and they quickly ended the threat.

The officers armed with rifles staged outside the building as they worked their way towards the entrance. Ortega eventually ran out of the building armed with a rifle, and the officers immediately opened fire.

Ortega died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital. You can watch the insane shooting unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Those officers deserve a lot of praise for their quick thinking and rapid reaction after arriving on the scene.

Unlike what we've seen in other shootings, they didn't refuse to engage. They stacked up outside the building armed with rifles, and immediately made their way towards the entrance.

As soon as they could engage the shooter, they opened fire and put an end to the chaos. That's their job, and they executed it to save lives.

Below is another angle of police putting an end to the threat.

What do you think of the police response and shooting? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.