Insane Casino Brawl Caught On Video, Guy Gets Rocked In Brutal Fashion: WATCH

Fighting in a casino is a very stupid thing to do.

An absolutely insane fight in a Las Vegas casino was captured on video.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of Sin City. I think it's one of the best places in America because all options are on the table.

If you can find it and can afford it, then you can do it. However, some people simply can't handle the bright lights and high stakes.

That was on full display in a video making the rounds online.

Insane casino fight caught on video.

The popular Las Vegas x account @LasVegasLocally shared an insane video Monday morning (via IG/toowish) of a melee unfolding in an unnamed casino.

A man could be seen attempting to jump a guy at a roulette table, and it didn't go according to plan. The man at the table landed an incredible punch and followed it up with a kick before security could break it up.

Check out the absolutely wild footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This footage is a perfect example of why fighting people is insanely stupid. The smaller guy came in like a pissed off bull……and got handed an immediate dose of karma.

Getting dropped by a punch and immediately getting kicked is about as bad as it gets. Also, where was the security?

Vegas casinos are famous for having incredibly tight security. Every inch is secured and monitored around the clock.

Situations like this aren't even supposed to be possible. This is also the second major viral video out of Vegas in recent days.

A man with a rifle was also recently filmed robbing a casino.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It really is that simple. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.